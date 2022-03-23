Finally get rid of your old lighter and pick up this rechargeable electric model for $19 (Reg. $25)

-
AmazonPower Practical
Reg. $25 $19

Power Practical Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Sparkr Electric Lighter for $19.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to score the discounted price. Normally $25 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for this lighter. This lighter is better not only for you, but the environment as it doesn’t use traditional fuel to ignite. The built-in battery superheats plasma and is ready to handle rain, wind, or anything else just the same. The extended wand makes it a simple solution to use when lighting candles, fires, or even grills. Plus, when it eventually dies, simply plug in with microUSB and you’ll be ready to go in no time. Keep reading for more.

You can ditch the Power Practical namesake to instead opt for the RONXS Electric Candle Lighter for $11 at Amazon. This electric lighter delivers a similar overall experience for a fraction of the cost, though the fit and finish likely won’t be quite as good as what you’ll find above. However, if all you’re after is ditching traditional lighters for a rechargeable alternative, this is a solid choice all around.

Don’t forget about the RYOBI yard tool sale that’s going on right now at Home Depot. The deals end at midnight and you’ll notice that there are ways to save on 18V, 40V, and 48V tools including smaller string trimmers, medium walk-behind mowers, and zero turn models to pick from.

Power Practical Electric Lighter features:

  • With great lithium power comes a great plasma lighter that lights up & resists moisture – rain, wind, or shine
  • The extended wand makes this long lighter for candles, BBQs, fire pits, fireworks, & more easy to use in your neck of the woods
  • Full USB charging for our electric candle lighter in black takes less than an hour to complete so your lighter can last for days

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Power Practical

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

EGO’s refurbished 56V blower doesn’t need gas or oi...
Hover-1’s Highlander electric scooter is great for sp...
Paxcess 60W solar panel offers 18W USB-C at $105 (Save ...
Unagi Model One E500 electric scooter sees $200 discoun...
Greenworks 24V brushless string trimmer uses no gas or ...
GOLABS 204Wh portable power station is made for camping...
GOLABS 204Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C PD f...
Nature Power’s 215W solar panel starts your off-grid ...
Load more...
Show More Comments