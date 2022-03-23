Finally get rid of your old lighter and pick up this rechargeable electric model for $19 (Reg. $25)

Power Practical Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Sparkr Electric Lighter for $19.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to score the discounted price. Normally $25 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for this lighter. This lighter is better not only for you, but the environment as it doesn’t use traditional fuel to ignite. The built-in battery superheats plasma and is ready to handle rain, wind, or anything else just the same. The extended wand makes it a simple solution to use when lighting candles, fires, or even grills. Plus, when it eventually dies, simply plug in with microUSB and you’ll be ready to go in no time. Keep reading for more.

You can ditch the Power Practical namesake to instead opt for the RONXS Electric Candle Lighter for $11 at Amazon. This electric lighter delivers a similar overall experience for a fraction of the cost, though the fit and finish likely won’t be quite as good as what you’ll find above. However, if all you’re after is ditching traditional lighters for a rechargeable alternative, this is a solid choice all around.

Don’t forget about the RYOBI yard tool sale that’s going on right now at Home Depot. The deals end at midnight and you’ll notice that there are ways to save on 18V, 40V, and 48V tools including smaller string trimmers, medium walk-behind mowers, and zero turn models to pick from.

Power Practical Electric Lighter features:

With great lithium power comes a great plasma lighter that lights up & resists moisture – rain, wind, or shine

The extended wand makes this long lighter for candles, BBQs, fire pits, fireworks, & more easy to use in your neck of the woods

Full USB charging for our electric candle lighter in black takes less than an hour to complete so your lighter can last for days

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!