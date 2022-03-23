Let Roborock’s smart vacs/mops handle spring cleaning at up to $170 off, deals from $220

$170 off From $220

We are now tracking some notable offers on Roborock robotic vacuums courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. First up, the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum drops to $289.99 shipped after you clip he $90 on-page coupon. This one regularly fetched $430 for all of last year before dropping to the $380 range in 2022. It is now $20 below our previous mention at up to $140 off the going rate. This mid-tier option sits in a comfortable place for most folks with a series of intelligent features without going overboard and into the $400 and up territory. LiDAR-based navigation is joined by ten programmable no-go zones and ten invisible walls available on each level of your space alongside smartphone control, scheduling, adjustable suction options, and more. The 2000Pa power can run for up to 180 minutes before it recharges itself and starts back up again until the job is finished. Head below for more Roborock deals. 

More Roborock deals:

***Note: Be sure to clip the on-page coupons to redeem the deals below. 

But if you are looking for a higher-end solution, we are still tracking a deep deal on Shark’s AI robot model with the 60-day auto-empty base. Now $150 off the going rate, this one provides similar intelligence with the added bonus of emptying itself out for two months straight before you even need to lift a finger. Get all of the details in our previous coverage right here

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum features:

  • Precise every time, day or night: Precision Low Light Navigation-LiDAR navigation stays precise and effic in bright rooms and even in dark ones, keeping cleaning effective at all times.
  • Learns Your Home: Up to four levels of your home can be mapped and automatically recognized, including room locations, as well as up to 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 Invisible Walls on every level.
  • Powerful Yet Long Lasting: With powerful 2000Pa suction power and up to 180mins runtime

