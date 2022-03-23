Save on RYOBI 18V/40V/48V electric lawn care tools to greenify your setup from $45, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of RYOBI battery-powered yard care tools priced as low as $45 shipped. Our top pick is the 3-piece bundle that includes an 18V ONE+ String Trimmer, Blower, and Hedge Trimmer for $199. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $249, right now is the perfect time to invest in going green this spring. You’ll find that RYOBI’s tools require no gas or oil to function as they run on an 18V ONE+ battery. Each tool here is powered by one of the two 2Ah batteries that are included in the bundle. These batteries are quite versatile as well, as they’ll work with RYOBI’s entire 18V ONE+ ecosystem, including drills, miter saws, sanders, vacuums, and more. Head below for additional information.

You could ditch the hedge trimmer and grab BLACK+DECKER’s 2-piece bundle of a string trimmer and blower for $131.50 at Amazon instead to save some cash. If you don’t have hedges, then the added $68.50 in savings are sure to be better used elsewhere in your yard care setup.

Don’t forget that right now Greenworks is taking 30% off electric mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and much more in its annual spring sale. Whether you’re just not a fan of RYOBI or want a more robust lawn work tool, Greenworks is a great choice when it comes to brands, and a fan-favorite here at 9to5Toys. After checking out everything else here, be sure to swing by our daily New Green Deals roundup over at Electrek to find all the best ways to save on greenifying your setup.

RYOBI 3-piece Tool Bundle features:

This 18V ONE+ String Trimmer is lightweight, easy to use and easy to store. With an automatic-feed string head, this trimmer provides a manageable 10 in. cut width. The shaft also rotates to edger mode so you can make quick work of your small lawn care projects. The ONE+ 18V 18 in. Cordless Hedge Trimmer is lightweight and compact at only 4.5 lbs. It has a 5/8 in. cut capacity with dual action blades for reduced vibration. This ONE+ 18V Cordless Blower is perfect for hard surfaces, blasting away leaves and debris at 200 CFM and 90 MPH. The compact, lightweight design makes it easy to handle and reduces fatigue. With cordless convenience you gain increased mobility without the hassle of gas and oil. This 3-piece kit is also equipped with two 2.0 Ah batteries and a charger that are compatible with over 260 RYOBI ONE+ 18V products. All back by a 3-Year Limited Warranty.

