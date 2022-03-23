Samsung’s fabric-wrapped AirPlay 2 sound bar drops to $231 (Reg. $328), more from $149

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 5.0-channel S61A Amazon Exclusive S Series Sound Bar for $230.91 shipped. Regularly $328, this is $97 in savings or 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked outside of a couple holiday offers last year. Alongside AirPlay 2 streaming and Alexa voice commands built-in, it packs in a center speaker array alongside side horns for “room filling sound with a panoramic soundscape.” This model features a fabric-wrapped design that connects to Wi-Fi to stream music, podcasts, and more, as well as coming with the ability to be expanded down the line with rear speakers and more, wire-free. Head below for more details. 

For something more affordable, take a look at the Polk Audio Signa S2 system. It sells for $149 shipped at Amazon right now and is regularly closer to $199 or more. It includes the wireless subwoofer you won’t get on the Samsung above alongside “five powerful full-range drivers,” Bluetooth connectivity, and more. It might not be quite as high-end overall, but it will certainly get the job done for less and is now about $50 off the going rate. 

Speaking of Polk, be sure to dive into our coverage of its new MagniFi Mini AX sound bar with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos. This compact solution launched earlier this month and is now available for purchase. You can get a closer look and more details at what it has to offer in our feature piece right here

Samsung S61A S Series Sound Bar features:

  • SIDE HORN SPEAKER WITH ACOUSTIC BEAM Experience room filling sound with a panoramic soundscape.
  • BUILT IN CENTER SPEAKER A dedicated speaker enhances dialogue so you hear every word.
  • BUILT IN VOICE ASSISTANT Control your soundbar and stay connected with Alexa
  • AIRPLAY 2 Stream audio from iOS devices.
  • PREMIUM DESIGN Refined design to complement every space.

