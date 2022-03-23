Spring cleaning comes to the driveway: Car wash products/accessories now start from $9.50

Spring weather is rolling in now so it’s time to get into the driveway and give the ride a good cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon now has pages worth of cleaning products and car care deals to take advantage from $9.50 so you can do so at a discount. One standout is the 6-pack of Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels at $13.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Measuring 24 by 16 inches with silk banded edges and a 100% machine washable design, these towels might get you through the entire season and then some. The microfiber construction is said to leave your car streak-, lint-, and swirl-free as well. Head below for more deals. 

Amazon has a pair of vehicle cleaning sales running right now including this Care Care landing page from $9.50 and three full pages worth of Chemical guys gear from $11. You’ll find everything from Turtle Wax and accessories like today’s lead deal to full on car washing kits with everything you need to keep the car clean all spring and summer. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

You might also want to score some new yard tools to get the property looking right as the weather warms up in most places of the country. This 1-day only RYOBI battery-powered sale at Home Depot is a great place to start with deals from $45 shipped. Then dive into the Greenworks spring sale for up 30% off a range of its popular options including mowers, trimmers, and more

Chemical Guys Microfiber Towel features:

  • Scratch free, lint free and swirl free
  • Long lasting microfiber
  • Effective cleaning under wet and dry conditions
  • Silk banded edges
  • 100 percent machine washable

