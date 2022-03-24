Amazon takes up to $180 off eufy smart home security gear: Doorbell, cams, more from $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official eufy Amazon store is now offering up to 33% off a range home security systems from $120. One standout is the eufy Video Doorbell Kit at $139.99 shipped. Originally $220 and regularly selling for $200 as of late, this is $60 or 30% off the going rate and among the lowest we have tracked for this setup with the doorbell and homebase. Anker says this wireless doorbell “installs in minutes” and provides 2K live-streaming feeds and recording of whoever is at your front door. Alongside built-in AI to deliver human motion detection, it runs for about half a year before it needs to recharge while working alongside your Alexa gear (or smartphone) for voice command support, live video feeds, and 2-way audio. More deals and details below.

Today’s eufy home security Gold Box sale also includes full-on camera rigs alongside the home base as well as floodlight cams for your outdoor space, and other entryway sensor kits. The deals start from $120 shipped with as much as $180 in savings to be had. Browse through all of the options in the sale right here.

We are also still tacking notable deal on eufy’s 1080p Floodlight Camera at $65 off the going rate. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the brand’s new 2K Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell. Now available for purchase after being unveiled during CES 2022, you can learn more about the latest smart video doorbell system from Anker from our feature piece last month.

eufy Video Doorbell Kit features:

2.5x the Clarity: See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Dual Power Options: Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.

