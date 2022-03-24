New Amazon lows hit WD_BLACK SN850 Gen4 7,000MB/s SSDs: 2TB $244 or heatsink at $289

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $243.93 shipped. Regularly closer to $320 over the last year or so, this is up to $86 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the Heatsink variant marked down to $288.93 shipped, down from the regular $360 or more and about $31 under our previous mention for another Amazon all-time low. Some of the better options out there for building or upgrading your rig, they can move data around at up to 7,000MB/s with PCIe Gen4 technology “optimized for top-tier gaming.” The 2TB capacity provides ample space for a boot drive alongside access to the WD_BLACK Dashboard for monitoring and optimizing performance. Head below for more details.

While not at the lowest prices we have tracked, we are also tracking discounts on the smaller capacities with pricing starting at $100 without the heatsink and $115 with it. You can get more details on the heatsink models in our previous coverage and the rest of them right here if you don’t need a 2TB solution.

We are also still tracking notable price drops on the latest WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs at new Amazon all-time lows from $53. They aren’t quite as fast as today’s lead deal, but they are also more affordable in some capacities and you can get a closer look at what they are capable of in our launch coverage.

Then go hit up our hands-on review of CORSAIR’s new MP600 PRO LPX SSDs with 7,100MB/s speeds.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 SSD features:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience

Compact form factor design for easy connectivity

