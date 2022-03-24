Be ready for the upcoming cocktail season with a new ice maker at up to $65 off, deals from $90

We have spotted some notable price drops on ice makers for upcoming spring and summer cocktail season. First up, for today only the official Best Buy Bay store is now offering the stainless steel Insignia Portable Ice Maker for $114.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $180, this Best Buy exclusive is now $65 off the going rate for the lowest price we have tracked this year. Just in time for spring and summer drinks and smoothies, it can produce up to 33-pounds of ice per day without having to mess around with trays or taking up space in your freezer. It can store 2-pounds at a time and can really come in handy during spring and summer get togethers as well. It includes an ice shovel and a basket alongside the stainless steel finish. Head below for more ice maker deals. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen appliances and essential deals. Today saw some notable deals hit on air fryers and multi-cookers, which can also come in handy during gatherings this year, starting from $40 shipped. You can browse through all of the discounted options right here.  

You’ll never run out of ice with the Insignia 33 Lb. Portable Icemaker with Auto Shut-Off. Producing up to 33 lbs. of ice per day, this icemaker stores up to 2 lbs., supplying all the cold drinks at a large gathering. It creates ice every 5 to 8 minutes and has two cube size options you can choose from, depending on your drink of choice and glass size. It has a large 1.8-quart water tank that recycles melted ice, so you can refill it less often. An analog control panel with indicator lights make this portable icemaker easy to operate.

