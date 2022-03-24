Score a pair of dusk to dawn GE LED night lights for under $6 Prime shipped (Up to 41% off)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of GE LED Night Lights for $5.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $9 and $10, today’s deal is up to 41% in savings, the best price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. The cool touch nightlights plug in to any standard outlet and are designed to ensure the bottom receptacle remains available for use. They also feature a dusk to dawn light sensor that automatically turns them off in the day and illuminates when it gets dark around your house. Head below for additional details.

At less than $3 a pop for the GE models above, you’re already looking at some of the more affordable solutions with the handy light sensor in tow. But if this 6-pack that brings the per-light price down significantly from a less notable brand won’t cut it instead, check out GE’s 2-pack of Always-On LED Night Lights at $4 Prime shipped.

Alongside today’s Anker eufy home security deals at Amazon, you’ll also want to hit up these deals on the TP-Link Kasa smart power strips at the best prices of the year from $24. They are a great way to add some intelligence to your existing lighting with scheduling, voice commands, and much more. Get a closer look in today’s deal coverage.

GE LED Night Light features:

Save energy and money with the GE automatic LED night light. This convenient plug-in night light complements any decor with its neutral color and its soft glow, and there are never any bulbs to replace. Equipped with light-sensing technology, the energy-efficient light turns on automatically at dusk and off at dawn while staying cool to the touch. The GE automatic LED night light provides a cool white light, which stays white and bright, and it uses just pennies worth of electricity per year! This light is great for hallways, laundry rooms, kitchens and more. This product is intended for indoor use only and is backed by a 90-day limited warranty.

