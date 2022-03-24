Save up to $100 on Flex 24V DIY tools including this 4-piece combo kit at $450

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Flex 24V DIY tools priced from $50 with up to $100 in savings available. Our favorite item here is the 4-piece DIY bundle on sale for $449.99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $427.49. Down the full $100 you can save today, or more for Lowe’s Advantage members, this 4-piece kit is a great way to get started with spring DIY projects. You’ll find a 1/2-inch 2-speed drill/driver, a 1.25-inch reciprocating saw, a fixed speed angle grinder, and a 7.25-inch circular saw. All of the tools are brushless and there are even two batteries in the package. Check out Lowe’s for other ways to save then head below for additional information.

Do you need more tools for less money? Well, right now you can pick up the PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX 8-tool combo kit for $390 at Amazon. This is $60 below today’s lead deal but includes five additional tools. You’ll still get a reciprocating saw, 1/2-inch drill/driver, and circular saw. But, instead of the angle grinder PORTER-CABLE has chosen to include an impact driver, oscillating multi-tool, random orbital sander, jigsaw, and flashlight with this bundle, making it a more complete setup for beginners.

Don’t forget that you can bring your tunes to the shop or jobsite with Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay A1 2nd Gen portable Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale for $189 right now. Down to a new low at Amazon, you’d normally pay $230 or more for this speaker that can last for as long as 43 hours on a single charge.

Flex 4-tool Combo Kit features:

This cutting focused 4-tool kit brings together the powerful FLEX 7-1/4-in Circular Saw Bare Tool, 1/2-in 2-Speed Drill Driver, 1-1/4-in Reciprocating Saw, and the Fixed Speed Angle Grinder with Side Switch. Each shares the FLEX Advantage of an unrivaled 24V battery power and runtime. This kit includes all four tools, (1) 2.5Ah Lithium-ion battery, (1) 5.0Ah Lithium-ion battery and 160W Fast charger, and additional attachments: Blade wrench, Vacuum adaptor, Lower guard lever, Bit holder, Belt clip, Grinding guard, Wrench, Auxiliary handle. Accessories include: 7-1/4-in 24T CT 5/8-in arbor, 9-in 6TPI wood with nails demolition blade, and 6-in 8/11TPI thick metal demolition blade.

