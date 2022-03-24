Hyper’s magnetic DUO 7-in-2 USB-C MacBook Hub with 4K60Hz HDMI now at $80 (Reg. $100)

HYPER is now offering its HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C MacBook Hub for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100 like it currently fetches on Amazon, this is matching the previous deal and the lowest we have tracked since the holidays last year for the best price we can find. While its milled aluminum enclosure is specifically designed to match your MacBook, it also features a magnetic strip mounting option for “devices that have cases, or to attach the extension cord to make it compatible with the iPad Pro, Windows, and any USB-C device.” From there, you’ll find up to 40Gbps data transfer, 5K video output, and 100W power delivery alongside the I/O it offers: HDMI 4K60Hz, USB-C 100W PD (Thunderbolt 3 compatible), USB-C 60W PD, a pair of USB-A jacks, and SD card readers. More details below.

While not quite as extensive, feature-rich, or high-end, Anker’s 7-in- USB-C Hub is a solid option for folks that just require a more casual solution. It might not have the metal enclosure, but it is a popular option that comes in at $35 shipped to save you a ton of cash. Check out Anker’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C hub while you’re at it.

And while we are on the subject, deals on the Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub for Mac are still alive and well. Only the second discount we have tracked since launching earlier this year, this offer is within $1 of the all-time low and a solid option for folks looking to expand their MacBook’s I/O. Get a closer look at what it has to offer right here.

HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C MacBook Hub features:

Form-fitting USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. This USB-C docking station securely attaches to MacBook adding 7 ports: 4K 60Hz HDMI output, USB-C PD, Thunderbolt 3 compatible, and more. World’s Most Crowdfunded MacBook and USB-C accessory on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Easily detach the magnetic strip to use the hub with devices that have cases, or to attach the extension cord to make it compatible with the iPad Pro, Windows, and any USB-C device.

