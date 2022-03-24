Shark anti-allergen HEPA cordless stick vacuum helps with spring cleaning at $280, more

Amazon is offering the Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum (IZ362H) for $279.99 shipped. Down from $350, you’re saving 20% here and scoring the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year at only the second time on sale. Designed to help you with spring cleaning tasks around the house, this cord-free vacuum features POWERFINS brush roll that allow for “continuous cleaning contact to dig deep into carpets and directly engage floors.” If you’re worried about spring allergens getting spread around your home when cleaning, this vacuum is built to combat that. You’ll find a HEPA filter and anti-allergen seal that “captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more.” Plus, the removable battery offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning time per charge. Keep reading for additional cordless vacuum deals.

We also spotted the WOVIDA Cordless Stick Vacuum for $89.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code BAMJGUTU at checkout from ying-w (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon. Normally $140, this is the best-priced 21kPa cordless stick vacuum that we could find at Amazon right now. With a similar 40 minutes of runtime per charge, this vacuum even includes a HEPA sponge filter and a 2-stage cyclone separation system. However, you’ll notice that the Shark above has it beat with the anti-allergen seal for a higher cost.

Don’t forget that right now Roborock’s smart vacuums and mops are on sale from $220 with as much as $170 in savings available. Sure, a stick vacuum like the deals above offer more overall power then you’ll find with a robotic cleaner. But it’s hard to deny the value that a robotic cleaner can provide, as it does the hard work for you.

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen lightweight stick vacuum is packed with Shark’s most innovative technology, Anti-Allergen Complete Seal to capture dust, allergens, and dander, and a brushroll engineered to pick up more hair with no hair wrap. PowerFins technology provides continuous cleaning contact to dig deep into carpets and directly engage floors (versus Shark bristle nozzles).

