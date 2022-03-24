Disney’s official spring toy sale is now live from $18: Buzz Lightyear, Baby Yoda, Mickey, more

The official spring Disney toy sale is now live with deals starting from $18 and free shipping available in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC. You’ll find all of your favorite characters and franchises on tap here from The Mandalorian and other Star Wars gear to classic Disney, Marvel, Toy Story, Moana, and much more. This is a great time to score some notable birthday and Easter gifts or just to fill out your Magic Kingdom collection. Head below for more details.

Official spring Disney toy sale now live

From Toy Story characters ahead of this year’s Lightyear film release and Baby Yoda to the Disney Animators’ Collection dolls, there’s a little bit of something in the official spring Disney toy sale for just about everyone in the family right now. The deals start from $18 and you’ll find everything eligible for today’s sale on this landing page.

You can score the popular 12-inch Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure at $28. Regularly $33 directly from the official Disney shop and over at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the taking interactive Buzz Lightyear figure. Featuring more than 10 phrases, along with laser lights, “Buzz starts speaking when he detects another interactive character nearby.”

Browse through the rest of the official spring Disney toy sale right here.

There are plenty of kids’ toys on sale right now elsewhere as well. Amazon kicked off a few notable sales itself featuring Green Toys, Melissa & Doug, VTech, and more from $3. Just be sure you also swing by today’s Little Tikes Gold Box event for deals from $15.50 and with up to $220 off some of its larger outdoor setups.

Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure features:

