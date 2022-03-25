Celebrate Tolkien Reading Day with Lord of the Rings and Hobbit Kindle eBooks for under $4

Blair Altland -
Classics $4 or less

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is celebrating Tolkien Reading Day by discounting a selection of stories by the famous author in Kindle eBook form. Marked down to $3.99 or less, these are some rare price cuts across everything from installments of Lord of the Rings, the Hobbit, and even more of J.R.R Tolkien’s works. These are down from the usual $9 or more price tags and marking the best prices of the year. Everything will become a permanent addition to your digital library, and can be accessed on everything from a Kindle or iPad to smartphones, computers, and more. Our top picks are outlined below.

Tolkien Reading Day eBook top picks:

But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost. And if you’re looking for a new way to dive into some titles and really make the most out of your New Year’s resolution, earlier this fall Amazon launched its latest Kindle Paperwhite 5. Delivering the brand’s latest way to dive into eBooks, our hands-on review breaks down what you can expect.

