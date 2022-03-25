elago’s Snapshot AirPods 3 Case with AirTag slots hits one of the lowest prices yet at $7

Justin Kahn -
Amazonelago
New low $7

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Snapshot AirPods 3 Case for $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 10% on page coupon to redeem the discount. This one released at $16, slightly above the AirPods Pro version we took a hands-on look at as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series, and is now nearly $1 under our previous mention for one of the lowest prices we have tracked. elago’s novel Snapshot case houses your AirPods 3 with an included carabiner just as expected from the brand, but also features a nice little slot for your Apple AirTag (also on sale right now) along the front as well. More details below. 

Today’s deal represents one of the lowest-priced elago AirPods 3 cases we can find, even with the added AirTag slot. But if you can do with just a simple flat silicone option, this BRG cover comes in at just over $5 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon right now. 

If you’re looking to score an extra Apple AirTag or jump in for the first time, now’s a great time to do so. We are now tracing rare discounts on the Apple item trackers starting at $24 Prime shipped and you can get all of the details on that right here. If you would prefer to store it outside of your AirPods 3 case, take a look at the brand new rugged styles OtterBox just introduced earlier this week while you’re at it. 

elago Snapshot AirPods 3 Case features:

  • UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house.
  • NEVER LOSE YOUR CASE AGAIN WITH the new elago AT Snapshot Case compatible with AirPods 3! The case has a slot that is compatible with your Apple AirTags so that you can ALWAYS KEEP TRACK OF YOUR DEVICE!
  • CASE WAS DESIGNED TO LOOK LIKE a camera that you can take with you ANYWHERE! The slot compatible with AirTags allows you to show the Apple logo or your engraved image as the camera lens!

