Pad & Quill offers up 60% off its leather gear from $40: Watch bands, iPhone 13 cases, more

Pad & Quill has now launched a new and quite notable warehouse sale that has some of its gorgeous handmade Apple gear accessories marked down by 50%. With free shipping on orders over $35 and our special discount code knocking an additional 10% off at checkout, you’re looking at one fo the best sales of the year and a great chance to outfit your Apple Watch, iPad Pro, iPhone 12/13, and other Apple gear with some premium leather goods at a major discount. Head below for a closer look at the latest Pad & Quill sale.

Pad & Quill handmade Apple gear accessories up to 60% off

Pad & Quill is about to move warehouses and it’s looking to clear out some of its handmade Apple gear inventory with deep price drops. On top of items already being marked down by up to 50%, you can also use code PQ10 at checkout to knock an additional 10% off before you put your credit card details in (you might want to try code PQ15 for 15% off, but it doesn’t appear to be working on everything like the PQ10 code). Having said all that, while you will find accessories for previous-generation Apple gear, it’s not just the older stuff that’s included in this sale.

The brand new leather Tour Apple Watch band is also on tap here, for example. The first new Watch band from the brand in years regularly fetches $80 and will now drop $61.60 shipped at checkout with the code above. While we did see a launch discount at just under $68 earlier this month when it was unveiled, today’s offer is a new all-time low. Matte black or polished nickel stainless steel hardware, full-grain leather, and marine-grade stitching make up the construction here, but you can get a closer look in our complete run down.

But again, you’ll also find iPad Pro covers, additional Apple Watch band styles, iPhone gear, and other handmade Apple gear accessories on tap as part of today’s sale. The deals start from just over $40 and everything is organized on this landing page.

Another sale running this weekend on Apple gear accessories comes courtesy of the folks over at Nomad. If anyone can keep up with the handmade leather and archival canvas builds at Pad & Quill it’s Nomad, and you’ll find up to 30% off a range of its best gear right now. This includes iPhone 13 cases as well as a host of more high-tech options in the MagSafe charging category.

Pad & Quill Tour Apple Watch band features:

Handmade Apple gear accessories: When the British military defenses set out to create a watch band that would withstand brutal combat, they issued a watch strap that was a single band mounted by stainless steel hardware. These straps would keep high-quality timepieces in their place on the wrist during demanding missions. This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless steel solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!