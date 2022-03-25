Smartphone, fingerprint, or voice-controlled Ultraloq smart locks from just $77 (Up to $50 off)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable price drops on Ultraloq smart locks from $77. A standout options here is the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt for $129.99 or $149.99 with the Wi-Fi Bridge. Shipping is free for Prime members or $6 without. Regularly up to $199 on Amazon for the Wi-Fi Bridge model and currently on sale for $180, both options are up to $50 off the going rates and least $30 under the current next best prices. These deals are also matching our previous mentions. The real highlight with the U-Bolt Pro smart lock comes by way of six different modes of entry: fingerprint, keypad, a smartphone, auto unlock, a mechanical key, and the brand’s novel “Shake to Open” option. Alexa and Google Assistant voice control support is present and joined by the ability to unlock your door from anywhere (if you have the Wi-Fi bridge model anyway). Installation doesn’t require much more than a screwdriver, according to Ultraloq. Head below for more smart lock deals from $77.

Both at nearly 25% off the going rates, Woot is also offering the more basic Ultraloq U-Bolt Smart Deadbolt locks starting from $76.99 Prime shipped. The main difference between these and the pro model above is the number of entry options with the more basic options lacking fingerprint scanning and are mostly relegated to either smartphone (over Bluetooth) or keypad setups.

But if you’re looking to go more high-tech, our coverage on the latest from Anker’s eufy line is where you need to be. The new 2-in-1 eufy See-Everything Smart Lock combines video doorbell features with a smart lock into a single unit, negating the need to purchase both and delivering a deeper feature set than most smart lock options on the market. You can dive into our feature on the new smart home device right here for more details on how to score one.

More on the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt:

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock via Bluetooth: Lock, unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did using smartphone App. Grant access to your family, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time. Ultraloq Bridge WiFi Adaptor is required for remote access (sold separately).

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket.

