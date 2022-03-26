Let your kids go outside and ride around on this 2-in-1 sit/stand scooter at a low of $48 (Reg. $70)

SKIDEE (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Kids Scooter for $47.95 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked here. This scooter, which is made for children 2 to 12, making it a great buy for young ones of any age. They can either sit or stand on the scooter thanks to the removable seat. There are even light up wheels that make it fun to ride for younger ones, helping to encourage them to get outside and exercise. Plus, the 3-wheeled design is more stable than traditional 2-wheeled scooters, making it easier to ride, too. Keep reading for more.

While you might already have a helmet for your young one, something else to protect from is scrapped knees or elbows. That’s exactly what these pads are for and you can pick them up at Amazon for just $13 right now.

If you’re wanting to get some work done while the kids are outside playing, why not pick up the Char-Griller Akorn Kamado charcoal grill and smoker while it’s on sale for $299 at Amazon? This will let you cook dinner outdoors while they’re riding around and save 20% in the process. Plus, you have the option to do low’n’slow smoking or high-heat searing depending on how you use the grill, making it quite the versatile dinner companion.

SKIDEE Kids Scooter features:

SKIDEE Kick Scooter is equipped with a wide standing board and 3 wheels that provide plenty of support and a perfectly balanced ride for kids ages 2-12 years old.

With its adjustable and removable seat, this Kids Scooter offers ultimate versatility. It allows your kids to comfortably scoot sitting or standing up.

Convincing your kids to engage in physical activities is made a lot easier with this Glowing Wheels. They automatically light up when kids ride the scooter – no battery needed!

