Educational toys now up to 40% off in today’s 1-day Gold Box from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering discounts on a selection of educational toys from Learning Resources and Educational Insight. The majority of the products discounted here are reaching their year low price while some may just be the regular discount they see. One product that stands out to me is the Educational Insights BrainBolt Brain Teaser Memory Game for $14.49 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Normally offered for $24, this 40% discount marks a new year’s low price. Powered by three AAA batteries, you can enjoy this game anywhere. While you can enjoy this game alone, there is also a two-player mode for competitive play. This game challenges your brain by making you memorize light sequences. Enter it back correctly to keep moving along. Keep reading for more toy deals.

More educational toy deals:

After you finish checking out these deals, be sure to check out these deals on LEGO Mandalorian sets starting at $16. The feature set here is the AT-ST Raider kit for $28. This is $50 off the list price and $2 lower than the Black Friday price. If you’re looking for a more grown-up game, you can take a look at these deals on Murder Mystery Party Case File games from $14. Each game includes physical evidence and clues to help you solve the murder and your solutions can be checked online. Finally, you can also save on the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 44mm PRODUCT(RED) for $349. Normally $529, this is the best deal we’ve seen all year for a new model.

Educational Insights BrainBolt Brain Teaser Game features:

BrainBolt is the mind-melting light-up memory brain game from the game experts at Educational Insights. Perfect handheld game for seniors!

Challenge your brain by remembering the light sequence and following along for as long as you can without breaking the pattern. Sound easy? Not so fast! Take the challenge and see why Brainbolt is an addicting puzzle game to play until you win

Challenge yourself or go head-to-head with a friend to see who can remember the most

BrainBolt’s handheld design is perfect to go anywhere you want to play. 3 AAA batteries come installed for instant game action

