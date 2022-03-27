Pick up an air mattress with a built-in air pump starting at $63 in today’s Gold Box, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MecTech (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of iDOO Air Mattresses and Pads at discounts of upwards of 23% off. All the products part of this limited-time deal are hitting their all-time low prices with some having on-page coupons to drop the price even further. This is the case for the iDOO Twin Size Air Mattress with built-in Air Pump for $70.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally $95, this coupon increases the discount to 25% in savings. The built-in air pump can both inflate and deflate the air mattress within two minutes. Able to support one person up to 550 pounds, this mattress is easy to transport with its included carrying bag and only weighs 12.56 pounds when deflated. Internal air coils and straight beams provide extra support to make sleeping on the mattress more comfortable. Keep reading for more air mattresses from this deal.

The built-in pump quickly inflates/deflates the air mattress in 2 mins. Just turn a dial, it‘s so easy to set.

A travel bag is included. The deflated compact size is only 13”x13”x7” and merely weighs 12.56lbs for easy packing and transportation. Suitable for camping, travel, guest beds, etc.

Features a comfortable waterproof flocked top layer and puncture-resistant eco-friendly PVC. Enjoy Immediate Rest.

Straight beams and 18 internal air coils structure and enhance durability and support. The raised edge keeps your bed flat and stable, keeping your fitted sheets from slipping.

