Official 11-inch Baby Yoda plush with vinyl detailing now matching Amazon low at $12

Amazon is now offering Mattel’s official Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Plush for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25, it more typically sells for between $14 and $20 these days and is now matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. Standing 11-inches tall, this adorable rendition of Baby Yoda is directly inspired by the hit Disney series and comes in his robes as seen on the show. The soft and cuddly Grogu has a vinyl head and hands for maximum details and also features a sort of sturdy base so it can stand freely on the collector’s shelf as well. Head below for more details.

This 8-inch The Child plushy is currently coming in at $11 Prime shipped for a slightly more affordable alternative. It is also an official offering from Mattel, but trades out the more detailed vinyl face and hands for a totally plush treatment with a similar robe and the smaller 8-inch design.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters, including Baby Yoda. But if you are yet to dive into our hands-on review of this life-sized Grogu, it is an absolute must-see. Easily one of the more epic Star Wars collectibles out there, you can get a full detailed break down of the full-size Baby Yoda from SideShow right here.

Mattel The Mandalorian Grogu Plush features:

Fully embrace the cuteness of Grogu with this adorable 11-inch Grogu plush toy. He may look like a “Baby Yoda,” but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. He’s soft enough to cuddle, but a sturdy base makes him able to stand on his own. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series, The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars Grogu plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to any fan’s collection. Colors and decorations may vary.

