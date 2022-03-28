Arcade1Up machines hit new lows from $80: Pong tables $250 off, NBA Jam, PAC-MAN, more

We have spotted some new deals from $80 on Arcade1Up arcade machines for the game room with some of the best prices to date. First up, Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on the Arcade1Up Pong table arcade machines including the 4 Player Pub Table at $399.99 shipped and the Head-to-Head Arcade Table at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $550 and $700 respectively, you’re saving up to $250 here and both of them are now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Matched at Best Buy. If you’re looking for an epic retro-functional furniture piece for the basement, game room, or home bar, these are particularly cool options. The multiplayer action makes for a great drinking game (spill-protected screens included) and both feature a number of built-in classic arcade titles like Pong, Quadra Pong, Pong Doubles, Warlords, Pong Sports, Circus Atari, Tempest, Super Breakout, and more. Head below for even more Arcade1Up machines starting from $80.

More Arcade1Up deals:

Speaking of arcades, be sure to check out the new Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines as well as our hands-on look at the 1/16 scale 1942 RepliCades. And while not technically an arcade machine, Love Hultén’s new retro-style all-in-one NES console and synthesizer is an absolute must-see.

Arcade1Up Pong 4 Player Pub Table features:

Face your competition- literally with the Pong Head-to-Head Gaming Table from Arcade1Up! Bringing you authentic retrogaming experiences in an affordable classic cocktail form factor, Arcade1Up head-to-heads are must-haves for your family game room, man cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. Standing 29” high, head-to-heads play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. And YES, they have clear cover tops, to protect from those accidental spills! Easily assembled, in no time you’ll be bouncing with arcade nostalgia no matter what decade you grew up in!, with the pioneering classic Pong, as well as Pong Doubles, Pong Sport , and Quadrapong.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!