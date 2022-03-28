Car and Driver magazine subs return to the best price of 2022 at $3.50/yr. ($19 value)

DiscountMags is now offering a solid deal on Car and Driver magazine. You can now lock-in 2 years of Car and Driver for $6.99 with free delivery, no sales tax, and zero auto renewals (click “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” at checkout). That’s $3.50 per year, on par with Black Friday offers we tracked last year, and matching the best price we have tracked in 2022. For comparison’s sake, this one sells for significantly more via Amazon at $9.50 per year. Head below for additional details and more deals.

Covering everything from new releases and super cars to family vehicles, road tests, and the latest market news, Car and Driver is a solid option for enthusiasts and anyone looking to buy a new car. “Car and Driver is for the auto enthusiasts and in-market car buyers, providing thorough evaluations and road tests across all segments of vehicles, as well as information on technology, motorsports, gear and industry news.”

Today’s Car and Driver offer sits alongside a couple other notable price drops on Garden & Gun as well as Outside magazine. You can take a closer look at those offers right here and remember, we are also tracking one of the best deals of the year on Golf Digest right now.

More on Car and Driver magazine:

This magazine is for automobile enthusiasts interested in domestic and imported autos. Each issue contains road tests and features on performance, sports, international coverage of road race, stock and championship car events, technical reports, personalities and products. Road tests are conducted with electronic equipment by engineers and journalists and the results are an important part of the magazine’s review section.

