Real estate tycoon meets island life as Monopoly Animal Crossing hits new Amazon low at $12.50

Amazon is now offering the official Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons board game for $12.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, it has been more recently on the $18 range like it fetches at Walmart right now. Todayâ€™s deal is a few bucks below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low that slightly undercuts the 2021 Black Friday price. If youâ€™re looking for new ways to enjoy the island life, add to your Animal Crossing collection, or just bring some action to game night, this is $12.50 you might want to consider spending. It is the same Monopoly you know and love, with themed twists around every corner, your favorite characters from the island in token form, and more. Head below for more details.Â

Another interesting twist on the Monopoly formula comes by way of the bite-sized card games the Monopoly Deal game brings to the table. You can score this one for under $5 Prime shipped on Amazon right now for a new way to experience the real-estate tycoon action.Â

If you prefer to stick with the video games, this morningâ€™s collection with the best console titles on sale right now are waiting right here. And remember, you can still lock-in an early discount on the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch game as well as score some of the collectible amiibo figures that were reissued for it before they sell out.Â

Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons features:

MONOPOLY GAME MEETS ANIMAL CROSSING: This twist on classic Monopoly gameplay features artwork, characters, and themes inspired by Nintendoâ€™s Animal Crossing New Horizons

FUN GAME FOR KIDS: In this edition of the Monopoly game, kids visit islands, collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit. Then sell island resources for Bells, buy decorations, and earn Nook Miles to win

MONOPOLY TOKENS: Move around the board as one of 4 Animal Crossing New Horizons inspired tokens. Besides the numbered die, thereâ€™s a Nookâ€™s Cranny die that determines what type of resources can be sold

