Get ready for spring or summer cookouts with a 3-second $13 digital instant read thermometer

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kizen (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Instant-Read Meat Thermometer for $12.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $17, today’s deal beats our previous mention from Christmas week by nearly $0.70 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in the last year. Now that things are warming up outside, it’s time to fire up the grill or set up the smoker for longer cooks. This thermometer ensures that you can take the temperature of your meal in just three seconds, which means the grill or smoker doesn’t have to be open long to check on progress. Plus, it’s waterproof, making it easy to clean after a meal is complete. Keep reading for more.

If you want a thermometer that can stay in your meal while it’s cooking, this roasting meat thermometer is a fantastic choice. It’s available for under $10 at Amazon and offers a unique feature that most thermometers just don’t pack, since you can cook with it in the oven. Just keep in mind that it’ll take longer than three seconds to give you an accurate reading once you insert it.

Don’t forget that earlier this morning we found Ninja’s Foodi Blender/Processor on sale for $110, which is a full 27% off its normal going rate at Amazon. It’s designed to help mix and kneed your dough, create iced drinks, and much more, making it a hit for summer parties.

Kizen Instant-Read Thermometer features:

Ultra-Fast: Our instant read meat thermometer takes a temperature in as little as 3 seconds. Say goodbye to overdone or undercooked food and say hello to perfectly cooked steak, fish, or turkey every time!

Multi-Use: Our digital meat thermometer works great with beverages, deep frying, candy making, baking, grilling, and more! No matter what you’re cooking, this tool will take your culinary skills to the next level.

Waterproof: Built for durability, the Kizen digital thermometer can be washed under running water. It also withstands drops and other kitchen accidents!

