Monoprice takes extra $50 off electric standing desks, UltraWide monitors, more in sitewide sale

Monoprice has launched a new super sitewide sale today, discounting its entire selection of workstation upgrades, home theater systems, gaming gear, and more. Orders over $50 will be able to save $10 when applying code SUPER at checkout, while those who spend $250 or more can drop $50 from the total with code SITEWIDE. Shipping is free on just about everything. A highlight would the Workstream Sit-Stand Electric Desk at $229.99. Down from $280, this is marking a new all-time low alongside the first price cut of the year. Sporting a single motor design, this desk frame can adjust from under 29 inches all the way up to a standing configuration at over 48.8 inches. It can hold 165 pounds and is also width adjustable for working with a wide range of workstations. Head below for more.

Alongside all of our top picks down below, you can also mix and match items in order to pad your cart over the $250 threshold to take the full $50 off. This is great chance to build out a setup on top of just scoring some bigger ticket items, too. Just don’t forget to apply the aforementioned codes above to lock-in the following prices.

Workstream Sit-Stand Electric Desk features:

This single motor sit‑stand desk frame provides a practical, height‑adjustable desk solution that’s perfect for light to medium duty use. Enjoy the health and productivity boost from changing positions throughout the workday. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, while user‑programmable height settings allow automatic desk height changes with a simple touch of a button.

