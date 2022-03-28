Monoprice takes extra $50 off electric standing desks, UltraWide monitors, more in sitewide sale

Blair Altland -
Home GoodsMonoprice
$50 off

Monoprice has launched a new super sitewide sale today, discounting its entire selection of workstation upgrades, home theater systems, gaming gear, and more. Orders over $50 will be able to save $10 when applying code SUPER at checkout, while those who spend $250 or more can drop $50 from the total with code SITEWIDE. Shipping is free on just about everything. A highlight would the Workstream Sit-Stand Electric Desk at $229.99. Down from $280, this is marking a new all-time low alongside the first price cut of the year. Sporting a single motor design, this desk frame can adjust from under 29 inches all the way up to a standing configuration at over 48.8 inches. It can hold 165 pounds and is also width adjustable for working with a wide range of workstations. Head below for more.

Alongside all of our top picks down below, you can also mix and match items in order to pad your cart over the $250 threshold to take the full $50 off. This is great chance to build out a setup on top of just scoring some bigger ticket items, too. Just don’t forget to apply the aforementioned codes above to lock-in the following prices.

Workstream Sit-Stand Electric Desk features:

This single motor sit‑stand desk frame provides a practical, height‑adjustable desk solution that’s perfect for light to medium duty use. Enjoy the health and productivity boost from changing positions throughout the workday. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, while user‑programmable height settings allow automatic desk height changes with a simple touch of a button.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Perch your MacBook up on Lamicall’s metal swivel ...
Smartphone Accessories: Mandalorian and Millennium Falc...
Save up to 42% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with U...
Hover-1’s Highlander Pro electric scooter sees first ...
Disney shop offers 40% off sitewide with deals from $5:...
Snapper’s XD 82V cordless electric snow blower falls ...
GEN3’s OutCross fat tire e-bike sees first discount t...
Arcade1Up machines hit new lows from $80: Pong tables $...
Load more...
Show More Comments