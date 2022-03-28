Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned Wood Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker hits Amazon low at $79

Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned Vintage Appalachian Wood Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker for $79.20 shipped. Regularly between $90 and as much as $140 at Amazon over the last year, this is a new all-time low, and the best price we can find. This standout piece will start about as many conversations as it will make containers of homemade ice cream with its 4-quart solid pine bucket and die cast metal accents. It can make ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or sorbet simply by placing your favorite ingredients in the canister, throwing some ice and salt in, and then turning it on. It features “whisper quiet” operation as well as a freezer-ready canister with a lid to store the leftovers. It’s “great for entertaining at family parties, BBQ’s, and picnics” while being able to easily crush “cookies, fruit, chocolate chips or a variety of other yummy toppings.” More details below.

Ice cream makers can be quite expensive with many of the most affordable solutions in the $70 range, like this more traditional Cuisinart ICE 1.5-Quart model. But if you’re looking for the wood bucket-style solution, you can save a bit more with the Nostalgia Electric Wood Bucket option that’s now selling for just over $69 shipped. It doesn’t look quite as nice as today’s lead deal if you ask me, but it delivers a very smilier setup and a larger capacity for less cash.

Check out today’s Gold Box meat thermometer deal to make sure the steaks are cooked perfectly this year, then go scoop up Ninja’s Foodi Blender and Processor if you would prefer a more high-tech modern solution for your mixing needs this spring. It is now 27% off the going rate and at the lowest price we have tracked all year.

Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned Ice Cream Maker features:

4-QUART CAPACITY: Freeze up to 4 Quarts of cold and creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt or sorbet. Perfect for party time, snack time, barbeques, picnics and big events – enough to feed everyone.

EASY 3 STEP PROCESS: 1) Mix your favorite ingredients and place in canister, 2) assemble the unit and add ice plus rock salt, 3) plug in and turn On.

QUICK AND EASY TO USE: The ice cream and dessert maker is simple to use. Simply add the ingredient mixture into the machine, use the automatic motor or manual hand-crank and you’ll have a tasty dessert in a short time just like the old-fashioned way.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!