Microsoft’s i7 Surface Pro 8 with 256GB SSD falls to new low at $300 off

Today only, Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i7/16GB/256GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Down $300 from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats the previous Amazon low by an additional $100 to mark the best price that we’ve seen. As Microsoft’s latest Windows-based tablet, the Surface Pro 8 delivers an i7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM to deliver plenty of power for general and office tasks when on-the-go. It ships with Windows 11, supports the Intel Evo platform, and even delivers a solid pen experience thanks to the Surface Slim Pen 2. Learn more in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

Save a few bucks and opt instead for the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop that’s available for $1,280 at Amazon. While only $20 less, it offers so much more than today’s lead deal. With a more powerful i7 processor and the RTX 3060 backing it, this laptop is made for gaming as well as productivity, thanks to its 1080p 144Hz display. However, it’s bulky and there’s no touchscreen or pen support, making it more of a difficult choice between the Helios 300 and the Surface Pro 8.

However, you could instead opt for the Acer Nitro 5 while it’s on sale for $700 from its original $840 price. It might not have an RTX 3050, but at the same time, it’s a few hundred less than both mentions above. It still offers a 1080p 144Hz display though, making it a solid choice all around. Plus, it ships with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features:

The power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with 13” touchscreen, iconic built-in Kickstand, and detachable Keyboard.

Windows 11 brings your closer to what you love. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all. With a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient, it has what you need for whatever’s next.

The first Surface Pro built on the Intel Evo platform. Do it all with the Intel Evo platform — performance, graphics, and battery life in a thin and light PC.

