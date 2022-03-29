Belkin launches BOGO 50% off sale on AirPlay 2 adapters, Find My earbuds, and more

Today, Belkin has launched a new buy one get one 50% off sale across its lineup of SoundForm audio products and screen protectors. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll just need to apply code MUSIC50 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Across the board, these are the best discounts of the year and some all-around rare chances to save while outfitting your setup. Applying to a wide range of accessories including AirPlay 2 receivers, as well as Apple Find My-enabled true wireless earbuds and more, we’ve rounded up all of our top picks down below.

A favorite would have to be Belkin SoundForm Connect AirPlay 2 Adapter. If you have a favorite speaker or sound system that isn’t natively imbued with smart connectivity, this Belkin SoundForm Connect adapter delivers just that. Pairing over a 3.5mm AUX port or optical audio, you can amplify everything from speakers to AV receivers, soundbars and more with AirPlay 2 features like Siri integration, multi-room audio, and more.

Belkin SoundForm Connect Adapter features:

Our Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2 is a simple, plug-and-play way to stream the music you love on your existing speakers. It’s easy to bring wireless signal from your iOS and Mac devices to any speaker or receiver with an optical or 3.5mm audio input.

