Eat and work from these Table Mate TV Trays starting at $33, today only (Save 33%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Table Mate storefront on Amazon is offering two of its TV trays for 33% off. The Table Mate II TV Tray Table can be had for $33.39 shipped. Normally listed for $50, this 33% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen since 2019. Featuring height and angle adjustment, you can orient this tray to make it the most comfortable for you. Once you’re done using the tray, you can fold it away for storage. The L-shaped legs allow for the tray to be sturdy while staying out of the way. While you can eat from this tray, you can also do work on it. Use it to hold your laptop during meetings and such. The built-in cup holder is a nice touch as well. You can spring for the Table Mate XL PRO for more space at $49.19. Keep reading for more.

It is hard to find good quality TV trays below $33. You can grab the HOOBRO Folding TV Tray for $31.34 with the on-page coupon clipped. However, when that coupon is not available, you’re not saving much at all. This tray is as simple as it can be. The wood top is a nice touch over the plastic on the Table Mate trays, but cleaning could be harder. You also don’t have the benefit of the L-Shaped legs or the built-in cup holder. I personally like the look of this one more, but the feature set of the headline tables cannot be ignored.

For more deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, and more, stop by our home goods hub. Take the LEVOIT Core 600S smart air purifier at $250 for example. You can clean the air in your home from pollen and toxins with this purifier that also works with Alexa and Assistant. Amazon is also having a sale on kitchen gear starting at $4.50. With six pages worth of deals, be sure to check this out. The Vitamix ONE Blender is on sale for $200. With enough “power to blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully smooth smoothies, dressings, dips, sauces, purées and frozen desserts,” this blender can do just about anything.

Table Mate II TV Tray features:

Lightweight yet strong enough to hold up to 40 pounds, these folding table can comfortably support your dinner plate or laptop. It even includes a built-in cup holder to prevent spills! Dimensions: 15″D x 21″W x 29.25″H

Our foldable tray table is fully adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different tilt angles. Set your food tray table to the perfect position and never strain or spill again!

Simply slide the table surface to a horizontal position, and these TV trays are ready to go! When done, fold it down and stow away next to a chair, under the couch, or in the closet.

