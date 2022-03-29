ESR AirTag and AirPods Pro cases now up to 60% off with deals from $4 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonESR
60% off From $4

We are now tracking some notable deals on ESR Apple gear accessories courtesy of the authorized BDCollection US Amazon store starting from $4. Everything in the sale, including its AirTag and AirPods Pro cases ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and are now at some of the best prices we have tracked using the codes you’ll find below. ESR has quickly become one of our favorite budget-friendly Apple gear accessory makers and we now have some notable discount codes to maximize the savings even more. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

ESR AirTag case deals

***Note: Use code 7P48XNEZ at checkout the redeem the prices below

ESR AirPods Pro case deals

***Note: Use code 4KOT4IUB at checkout the redeem the prices below

For more add-on deals, hit up this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. Then go dive into the ongoing Pad & Quill Moving Sale for deep deals on its handmade leather Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone 13 accessories with up to 60% in savings. These are easily some of the best prices we have tracked this year with new all-time lows waiting on some of its latest releases. 

ESR Adhesive AirTag cover features:

  • Only compatible with AirTag (2021); includes 4 cases; Tags not included
  • Strong adhesive sticks quickly to almost any surface; removing and reapplying will decrease strength of adhesive
  • Grippy silicone securely wraps around your Tag for a firm hold
  • Open design keeps speakers clear and signal strong
  • Slim design protects and secures your Tag while keeping it ultra-light

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

ESR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple AirTags with UWB precision finding see rare disco...
elago’s Snapshot AirPods 3 Case with AirTag slots...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Case-Mate AirTag Key Ring hits Amazon all-time low at $...
ESR’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank can charge...
Saumsung Neo G9 Monitor sees new low of $1,901
Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Stanmore II speaker hits...
Automate your lights to save on electricity with Sengle...
Load more...
Show More Comments