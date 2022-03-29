ESR AirTag and AirPods Pro cases now up to 60% off with deals from $4 Prime shipped

We are now tracking some notable deals on ESR Apple gear accessories courtesy of the authorized BDCollection US Amazon store starting from $4. Everything in the sale, including its AirTag and AirPods Pro cases ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and are now at some of the best prices we have tracked using the codes you’ll find below. ESR has quickly become one of our favorite budget-friendly Apple gear accessory makers and we now have some notable discount codes to maximize the savings even more. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

ESR AirTag case deals

***Note: Use code 7P48XNEZ at checkout the redeem the prices below

ESR AirPods Pro case deals

***Note: Use code 4KOT4IUB at checkout the redeem the prices below

For more add-on deals, hit up this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. Then go dive into the ongoing Pad & Quill Moving Sale for deep deals on its handmade leather Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone 13 accessories with up to 60% in savings. These are easily some of the best prices we have tracked this year with new all-time lows waiting on some of its latest releases.

ESR Adhesive AirTag cover features:

Only compatible with AirTag (2021); includes 4 cases; Tags not included

Strong adhesive sticks quickly to almost any surface; removing and reapplying will decrease strength of adhesive

Grippy silicone securely wraps around your Tag for a firm hold

Open design keeps speakers clear and signal strong

Slim design protects and secures your Tag while keeping it ultra-light

