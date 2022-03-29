Start 3D printing with the FlashForge Adventurer 3 at its new low price of $313.50 (Save 15%)

The official Flashforge storefront on Amazon is offering the FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer for $313.65 shipped. Normally listed for $369, this 15% discount matches the 2022 low price we’ve seen for this printer. One of the biggest selling points of this printer that may not seem like it is the leveling-free build plate. The build plate comes leveled from the factory and it is removable so you can avoid affecting it. The quick detachable nozzle allows users to swap to different sizes and types for certain materials. Filament detection makes loading new rolls easy while also saving your prints when you run out. A built-in camera allows for easy print monitoring through the app. Keep reading for more.

For those working with multiple materials and rapid prototyping, you may want to grab some extra nozzles. Flashforge sells normal temperature nozzles and high-temperature nozzles. Different materials have different needs. The standard nozzle has a 0.4mm and supports temperatures up to 240°C for $26. You can also grab a 0.3mm version for $22. The 265°C nozzle comes in 0.4mm and 0.6mm variants. Depending on how much you print, you may need to replace your build plate every once in a while. Having extra platforms can also be beneficial for $20.

You’ll probably want a computer for making your own designs for printing. Right now you can save on a prebuilt gaming PC for less than you’d spend on the new RTX 3090 Ti at $1,800. You will need to get a monitor to go with this prebuilt PC. Check out this Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 at its new low price of $1,901. Set the mood in your office with the Govee portable RGB smart lamp at $35. This lamp is at its new low price and is controlled by the Govee Home app.

FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer features:

Build plate is well leveled in the factory.Removable and Heating bed,much easier to take down models.It’s suitable for various 3d printer filament PLA,ABS,PETG filament etc

Loading more smoothly with new nozzle and more compatible with third-party filaments. Remove the nozzle from extruder just in one push; Stainless steel tube material; Nozzle fast heated to 240°C in 50 seconds.If you need to print high-temperature filaments, you could install a 0.3, 0.4, 0.6mm 265°C nozzle

Best 3d printers for beginners,super quiet,the sound of operation is 50 decibels. A fun STEAM educational experience in mechanical engineering and electronics

