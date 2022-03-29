Prepare for spring BBQs with the Govee 4-probe meat thermometer at 50% off (Save $20)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering the 4-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $20 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed at $40, this 50% discount matches the lowest price we’ve tracked and is the lowest price of 2022 we’ve seen so far. Able to monitor a range of temperatures from 32-572°F, this thermometer is perfect for grilling or smoking meats. With a refresh rate of one second, you’ll be able to accurately monitor temperature. Using the Govee Home app you can get notified of temperature changes. A detailed chart going back 2 hours allows you to track the cooking progress. Powered by two AAA batteries, this meat thermometer is perfect for BBQs and more.

After a long time of use, you may end up damaging the temperature probes. Govee has you covered. Grab a 2-pack of replacement probes for $16. They work with a range of thermometers as well as the one featured here. If you don’t care for the Bluetooth connectivity, you can save some cash by going with the Neoikos Dual Probe Meat Thermometer for $15. One of the probes is always attached and can be folded away for storage while the other probe is wired to the device and can be detached. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above a certain point.

If you’re interested in more Govee products, head to our smart home hub to see the latest deals on them. For instance, take this Govee Portable Smart RGB Lamp for $35. At its new low price, the lamp can be controlled using the Govee Home app. You can also save on its Smart Night Light for $20. This light can be controlled by Alexa or Assistant, unlike the previously mentioned light. Its Wi-Fi Thermometer Hygrometer 3-sensor 1-hub pack can be had for $50. The three sensors communicate with the hub and the hub communicates with your router for you to access the information.

Govee 4-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Our bluetooth meat thermometer records food temperatures accurately within 1.8°F/1°C in 1 second with a total working range of 32°F-302°F. Four 304 food grade stainless steel probes allow you to monitor multiple food temperatures.

After using our digital meat thermometer, you can remotely check your meat temperature on the Govee Home app within a 230ft/70m Bluetooth range. Save yourself the effort of opening your grill/smoker to avoid excess heat.

Each cooking thermometer probe records temperature changes for 2 hours. These changes are recorded in detailed charts that you can view on the app. That way, you can keep track of your overall temperature performance.

