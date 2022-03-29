Make your garage brighter with a 2-pack of 10,000-lumen LED lights for just $18 at Amazon

KPBOTL (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 10,000-lumen LED Shop Lights for $18.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code IFL5VVHC at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $32 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best value that we’ve seen for these bright of lights in quite some time, as back in February we saw a pair of 9,000-lumen lights offered at $37. If you need to add extra illumination to your workshop, garage, or basement, these lights are perfect for that. Each one outputs 10,000-lumens from the three LED panels that you can aim straight down or out at angles depending on what’s needed. Plus, each bulb only uses 100W of power, which, while a lot by normal light standards, is a fraction of what a traditional bulb would use to put out this much illumination. Keep reading for more.

Truthfully, when it comes to bright lights, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. At a few pennies less, there’s a 2-pack of 2,600-lumen lights instead. Overall, I’d recommend going for the 10,000-lumen bulbs above at 75% more light output then these for nearly the same price, but if the design of today’s lead deal doesn’t fit your space, then this would be a solid alternative.

Don’t forget that Sengled’s 2-pack of smart bulbs with hub is on sale for $10 right now at Amazon, which is a new low that we’ve tracked there. Each bulb only outputs 800 lumens, which pales in comparison to the mentions above. But, with smart features, you’ll be able to turn them on and off with voice commands, through automations, or with a smartphone app.

KPBOTL LED Light features:

Garage Light has five deformable LED panels and a downward central panel as a truely 360° illuminator, no more shadow on the central lighting when 5 panels are all folded up to 90°. This 5+1 panel LED garage light is a better choice than ordinary light bulb that compatible to E26/E27 ceiling socket but generates more brightness.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!