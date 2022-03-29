Samsung’s huge 4K 240Hz 49-inch curved gaming monitor reaches new low at $599 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch curved 4K 240Hz Mini LED Gaming Monitor for $1,901.25 shipped. Normally listed for $2,500, this 24% discount marks the new low price we’ve tracked beating our previous mention by nearly $100. The 1000R curve of this monitor is designed to reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions. Mini LED technology allows this monitor to be capable of HDR2000. The 32:9 aspect ratio is a multi-taskers dream come true, especially with Samsung’s Easy Setting Box software. You can even display two 1440p sources at the same time side-by-side. AutoSwitch+ detects when an input starts to work and will automatically switch over to the input. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support mean you won’t experience tearing and your gameplay will be smooth. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and keep reading for more.

If you don’t need a full 49-inches of monitor, Samsung still has you covered. You can check out the Odyssey G5 32-inch 1400p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $290. You’ll find this monitor lack NVIDIA G-SYNC support while still supporting AMD FreeSync Premium. While not HDR2000, HDR10 will still provide more detail than no HDR support. These monitors also share the same 1000R curve that will help relieve eye strain. You will have half the refresh rate compared to the Neo G9 but 144Hz is still a big improvement over 60Hz.

If you’re running a laptop that supports Thunderbolt and external GPUs, the GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box can be had for $1,300. This new low price means you can have desktop-level performance from your portable device. Samsung also has its M5 Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 support for $213. It does run at a lower 1080p resolution but the smart features are a nice touch. Finally, if you’re looking for a storage upgrade check out this PNY XLR8 500GB Gen4 M.2 SSD for $70. Seeing speeds upwards of 5,600MB/s, you can save at this all-time low price.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch 240Hz 4K Gaming Monitor features:

The Samsung 49 inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming computer monitor matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain; With the screen space of dual 27” panels, gamers can take command on the battlefield

Samsung Mini LED Quantum Matrix technology provides a huge increase in screen dimming zones, from 10 to 2,048, and up to 4x the luminance compared to a traditional panel, giving you deeper blacks, brighter whites, and a pixel perfect visual experience

Seize winning control with incredibly-low 2ms input lag that brings never-before-experienced response accuracy to catch notoriously-agile enemies; It’s so fast, that action begins instantly when you turn on the screen, with virtually no delay between your peripherals and the game

