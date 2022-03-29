Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Jumanji, Card Hog, iWriter, Simply Yoga, and more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. Just be sure to scope out the Apple Watch Series 6 sale that launched today with deals from $240 as well as the ongoing price drops available on the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. Then head back here for all of today’s best software offers from Apple’s App Stores including Widget Calendar, Jumanji: The Curse Returns, Card Hog, iWriter, Simply Yoga, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jumpy Wheels!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ZebraFilm: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HiDaddy – pregnancy for Dads: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Jumanji: The Curse Returns: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Card Hog: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Predictable: $80 (Reg. $160)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go AAC: $125 (Reg. $250)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Real Weather App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Image Eraser – Inpaint & heal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector: $5 (Reg. $7)

More on Jumanji:

A huge update brings an evolution to gameplay, including tactics, card mechanics and the ability to improve your deck! We’ve infused the original board game from the Jumanji 1995 movie with card and deck building tactics to bring you a new, immersive co-op adventure. The Jumanji board game contains a mysterious jungle. With every roll of the dice, dangers escape into town that can only be stopped by reaching the center of the board. Be careful, if the jungle overpowers you and your team – everyone loses!

