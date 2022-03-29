This 1080p webcam with privacy cover falls to lowest price of the year at $12 (Save 60%)

Patrick Campanale -
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming Dealswansview
Reg. $30 $12

Smartcloud-US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wansview 1080p USB Webcam for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code XRU9QAHR to redeem the discounted price. This is down from its normal going rate of $30 at Amazon, beats our previous mention in January of $14, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen since July when it hit $7. If you’re jealous of the 1080p built-in webcam of the Studio Display or Apple’s latest MacBook Pros, this is a great way to upgrade your Zoom meetings on a budget. You’ll find that it has built-in autofocus and requires no drivers to function. It ships with a privacy cover for when you’re not on a call and even has built-in microphones to give you an all-in-one solution. Keep reading for more.

If you’re using a computer that only has USB-C ports, then be sure to grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on the webcam’s USB cable so you can plug it into the computer at any moment. For $3.50 each, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

If you need a new laptop entirely, then consider picking up Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro that’s on sale for the first time in months. Coming in at $199 off its normal going rate, the M1 MacBook Pro delivers all-day battery life and is a solid choice for on-the-go workflows. If you already have a webcam on lock though, consider picking up M-Audio’s USB mic with on-board display for $40, which normally fetches $110.

Wansview 1080p Webcam features:

  • Wansview 106 web camera is equipped with the most advanced technology of Auto Focus. You don’t need to manually focus the camera to get a clear image, or suffer the pain from a fixed focus webcam. Wansview 106 can automatically focus on your face or the object within 3 seconds and deliver a crystal clear 1080P high definition image, giving you the most excellent experience during a video call.
  • Bulit-in high-level noise cancelling microphone, you can speak freely and clearly with your friends/family/students through this webcam, even though the background is noisy. This PC webcam is a better choice for Zoom / Facetime / Video Calling / OBS / Twitch / Facebook/ YouTube/ Xbox one/ Conferencing / Gaming / Streaming / Recording / Online School.
  • The webcam lens is 360° rotatable, which allows your to stream video in any angle, flexible for any task. The USB 2.0 port is plug and play design, which can be easily set up within 1 min without any drivers to be installed. The convenient clip can be placed on any desktop / monitor/ laptop / Chromebook / PC / smart TV / tripod.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals wansview

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen now up t...
Tested: Anker’s new B600 Video Bar 2K webcam does...
Samsung’s upcoming M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor wil...
Just $8 adds this super cardioid USB microphone to your...
Save on UGREEN M1 MacBook USB-C Hubs from $16
ROCKPALS’ 280Wh power station with 30W USB-C PD falls...
MSI launches refreshed business and productivity-focuse...
New lows on LEVOIT’s smart air purifiers help wit...
Load more...
Show More Comments