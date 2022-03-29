This 1080p webcam with privacy cover falls to lowest price of the year at $12 (Save 60%)

Smartcloud-US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wansview 1080p USB Webcam for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code XRU9QAHR to redeem the discounted price. This is down from its normal going rate of $30 at Amazon, beats our previous mention in January of $14, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen since July when it hit $7. If you’re jealous of the 1080p built-in webcam of the Studio Display or Apple’s latest MacBook Pros, this is a great way to upgrade your Zoom meetings on a budget. You’ll find that it has built-in autofocus and requires no drivers to function. It ships with a privacy cover for when you’re not on a call and even has built-in microphones to give you an all-in-one solution. Keep reading for more.

If you’re using a computer that only has USB-C ports, then be sure to grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on the webcam’s USB cable so you can plug it into the computer at any moment. For $3.50 each, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

If you need a new laptop entirely, then consider picking up Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro that’s on sale for the first time in months. Coming in at $199 off its normal going rate, the M1 MacBook Pro delivers all-day battery life and is a solid choice for on-the-go workflows. If you already have a webcam on lock though, consider picking up M-Audio’s USB mic with on-board display for $40, which normally fetches $110.

Wansview 1080p Webcam features:

Wansview 106 web camera is equipped with the most advanced technology of Auto Focus. You don’t need to manually focus the camera to get a clear image, or suffer the pain from a fixed focus webcam. Wansview 106 can automatically focus on your face or the object within 3 seconds and deliver a crystal clear 1080P high definition image, giving you the most excellent experience during a video call.

Bulit-in high-level noise cancelling microphone, you can speak freely and clearly with your friends/family/students through this webcam, even though the background is noisy. This PC webcam is a better choice for Zoom / Facetime / Video Calling / OBS / Twitch / Facebook/ YouTube/ Xbox one/ Conferencing / Gaming / Streaming / Recording / Online School.

The webcam lens is 360° rotatable, which allows your to stream video in any angle, flexible for any task. The USB 2.0 port is plug and play design, which can be easily set up within 1 min without any drivers to be installed. The convenient clip can be placed on any desktop / monitor/ laptop / Chromebook / PC / smart TV / tripod.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!