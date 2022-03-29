WORKPRO DIY tools and more from $7.50: 20V Drill/Driver Kit $54.50, pliers set $16, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GreatStar Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of DIY tools from WORKPRO and others priced from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the WORKPRO 20V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit at $54.39, which is down from its normal $68 going rate. Coming in at 20% off, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to help you tackle DIY projects this spring and summer, you’ll find that the WORKPRO drill/driver ships to your door with a 20V battery as well as a charger, 6-piece drill and 10-piece screw bit sets to ensure you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. Every DIYer needs a drill/driver in their kit, and this model features two speed settings as well as the ability to deliver up to 220-inch pounds of torque on the clutch. Keep reading for more of our favorite discounts, but don’t forget to check out Amazon for all the ways you can save.

Additional tool deals:

Complete your DIY projects atop the Seville 48-inch workbench that’s on sale for $210. It ships with casters, drawers, and even a 1-inch solid wood top to ensure that you have a portable yet sturdy surface to assemble projects on.

WORKPRO Drill/Driver features:

High Performance – This 20V green cordless drill with 2000mAh large capacity lithium-ion battery, you never need to worry about running out of power in the middle of a project. 2.4A fast charger can charge one battery in 1 hour

18+1 Adjustment Torque – This cordless drill, delivering 220 in-Lbs (25 N.M) of max torque, and also allows you to choose between two speed settings (0 – 360 RPM or 0 – 1,300 RPM), so you will always have the power you need. Features 18+1 torque position clutch, which provides more precision of torque adjustment as needed

3/8” Keyless Chuck & Variable Trigger – 3/8” keyless ratcheting chuck can hold most bits also makes them ideal for general-purpose drilling. Variable speed trigger allows you to select different speeds depending on the task at hand

