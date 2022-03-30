Get ready for spring road trips with this wireless backup camera kit at $76.50 (Reg. $120)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $76.79 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 472SW2IY to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally goes for $120 at Amazon and today’s deal beats our last mention from July 2021 of just over $77. If you’re planning on heading out on a trip this spring or summer, make backing up a breeze by installing this simple wireless camera setup. It includes the camera itself as well as the display, neither of which require front-to-back wiring. Install should only take a few minutes and a bit of know-how, though the process should be pretty straightforward. Keep reading for more.

If your vehicle already has a radio capable of taking a video input, then we highly recommend checking out this standalone camera for just $26 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not wireless and comes with far fewer parts, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget. I used a similar model for quite a while before replacing my radio and it worked great for me.

Don’t forget to make your road trips even easier when picking up UGREEN’s MagSafe Qi wireless car charging vent mount that’s on sale for $16 from $27. You’ll find that they deliver 7.5W to iPhones and up to 15W on Android smartphones, which allows you to arrive at a destination with your phone fully charged.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

