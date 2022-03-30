Easy breakfasts await with BELLA’s 7-Egg Cooker at under $12 Prime shipped (27% off)

Amazon is now offering the BELLA Rapid Egg Cooker from $11.71 with free shipping for Prime member or in orders over $25. Regularly $16, this is 27% off the going rate, within about $2 of the all-time low we have tracked only once before, and the best price we can find. This is a great way to boil or poach some eggs without having to wait for water to boil. It can cook up to seven eggs at a time or poach two of them with everything you need in the package including a measuring cup, dishwasher-safe lid, and poaching tray. There’s also a much quicker clean-up taking this route overall traditional pot boiling. Head below the fold for more details.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $11 and under egg cooker category highlights how notable today’s lead deal really is. There isn’t a single option in the electric egg cooker for less than BELLA offer, so if you’re in the market for something like this and don’t require a higher-end option, jump in while the price is right.

Alongside this morning’s offer on Vitamix’s FoodCycler, we are also tracking $40 off Chefman’s 8-quart TurboFry air fryer at $60. This is easily one of the most affordable prices you’ll find on a trustworthy model in the 8-quart category and you can get all of the details on this 1-day deal right here.

BELLA Rapid Egg Cooker features:

EASY TO USE: Clear lid for uninterrupted cooking and added convenience. Power switch and ready indicator light lets you know when your eggs are done.

QUICK RESULTS: 360 watt heating system cooks, boils, and poaches eggs rapidly and evenly. Satisfy your egg cravings faster without having to wait for water to boil.

MEAL PREP ESSENTIAL: Boil up to 7 large eggs and 2 poached eggs at once. Conveniently makes breakfast and meal prep for the whole week simultaneously!

EASY TO CLEAN: Dishwasher safe lid and non-stick poaching tray and boiling tray are all included and specially designed for hassle-free cleanup. Spend less time cleaning, and more time enjoying your favorite egg-centered meals.

