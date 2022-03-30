Score 2-yrs. of Cook’s Illustrated for less than the price of one at $17, more from $4.50

Joining a solid up to 50% price drop still live on Wired magazine at Amazon, DiscountMags has now launched its Deals of the Week with few more notable offers from just over $4.50 per year. As usual with the mid-week offers, we are getting three or four notable titles at prices well below what you’ll find at Amazon and elsewhere with the usual free shipping all year and zero sales tax. Head below for a closer look.

This week, DiscountMags has notable offers like on Cook’s Illustrated for all you foodies out there as well as Conde Nast Traveller to inspire your upcoming vacations and HGTV magazine ahead of spring and summer DIY projects.

You can score 2-years of Cook’s Illustrated for $17 with the aforementioned free shipping in tow. That’s $8.50 each and well under the $27 Amazon will charge you just a single year. This is easily the lowest price around and a great option for home chefs and the like. It delivers recipes and cooking techniques as well as “product and food recommendations exhaustively developed in [its] extensive Test Kitchen facility.” That’s alongside mouth-watering photography and a “down-to-earth style that makes home cooks comfortable whether they are learning something basic or tackling something more complicated.”

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Deals of the Week right here and then go hit up this deep deal on Car and Driver magazine while you’re at it.

You should also go grab your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies as well.

Cook’s Illustrated features:

If you are a home cook who wants to learn expert techniques without spending a fortune on cooking school, Cook’s Illustrated magazine shows you in pictures and words exactly how to create delectable dishes from scratch. It includes creative recipes, which are all tested in the magazine’s test kitchen before being published, as well as detailed instructions on how to perform standard kitchen techniques, such as braising meat, slicing vegetables, creating garnishes, and carving meat. Reader tips, cookbook reviews, and reviews of new kitchen gadgets round out the content, making each issue worthy of a place in your archival collection of cookbooks and magazines.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!