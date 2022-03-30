Load up on Dove deodorant, body wash, and more at Amazon from $10 (Up to 36% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsDove
36% off From $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off personal care products from Dove, Degree, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With offers starting from $10, you’ll find bundle packs of deodorant, shampoo, body wash, shaving cream, and more so you can stock up at a discount. All of our top picks from the sale are waiting down below, just be sure to watch out for Subscribe & Save options on the listing pages. The deals are solid even without, but if you opt for the Subscribe & Save price be sure to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Head below for more details. 

Amazon personal care sale:

Speaking of personal care deals, we are also still taking a solid price drop on the Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush with the LED smart ring, three brush heads, and more right here. Then go hit up this new Amazon all-time low on Philips’ Sonicare Flosser to upgrade your at-home oral care routine. All of the details you’ll need are waiting our previous deal coverage

Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant features:

  • Try Dove Men plusCare Clean Comfort 2.7oz 4 count bulk deodorant. It’s an antiperspirant deodorant that is tough on sweat, not on skin.
  • Dove Men plusCare Triple Action moisturizer technology will also help to protect your underarms from discomfort.
  • With 48-hour protection against underarm sweat and body odor, this Dove Men plusCare antiperspirant is their best deodorant for men.
  • This mens deodorant provides a subtle clean crisp scent that will give you long-lasting freshness throughout the day and keep you feeling confident even longer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dove

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Spring cleaning comes to the driveway: Car wash product...
Renogy’s solar Gold Box starts at $22 with 2-pack of ...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 10W Wireless Char...
TOPGREENER in-wall smart outlets, combo USB/AC plugs, m...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Smartphone Accessories: Mandalorian and Millennium Falc...
April PlayStation Plus FREE games: SpongeBob SquarePant...
Save 33% on the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset
Load more...
Show More Comments