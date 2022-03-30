Load up on Dove deodorant, body wash, and more at Amazon from $10 (Up to 36% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off personal care products from Dove, Degree, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With offers starting from $10, you’ll find bundle packs of deodorant, shampoo, body wash, shaving cream, and more so you can stock up at a discount. All of our top picks from the sale are waiting down below, just be sure to watch out for Subscribe & Save options on the listing pages. The deals are solid even without, but if you opt for the Subscribe & Save price be sure to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Head below for more details.

Amazon personal care sale:

Speaking of personal care deals, we are also still taking a solid price drop on the Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush with the LED smart ring, three brush heads, and more right here. Then go hit up this new Amazon all-time low on Philips’ Sonicare Flosser to upgrade your at-home oral care routine. All of the details you’ll need are waiting our previous deal coverage.

Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant features:

Try Dove Men plusCare Clean Comfort 2.7oz 4 count bulk deodorant. It’s an antiperspirant deodorant that is tough on sweat, not on skin.

Dove Men plusCare Triple Action moisturizer technology will also help to protect your underarms from discomfort.

With 48-hour protection against underarm sweat and body odor, this Dove Men plusCare antiperspirant is their best deodorant for men.

This mens deodorant provides a subtle clean crisp scent that will give you long-lasting freshness throughout the day and keep you feeling confident even longer.

