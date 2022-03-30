Experience wireless surround sound with the Razer Nari Ultimate headset at $50 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Normally listed for $150, this 33% discount marks a new low price we’ve tracked for this headset. Featuring support for PC, PS4, and PS5, you can use this headset in a wired or wireless mode with a 3.5mm audio cable or the included 2.4GHz USB transceiver. THX 7.1 Surround Sound gives you a competitive advantage by being able to hear which direction sounds are coming from. Razer HyperSense improves upon this by providing haptic feedback. HyperSense can make gunfire and explosions even more immersive. The retractable microphone allows you to communicate with your teammates with audio controls located on the headset. Everything about the design of these headphones is meant to stay comfortable during long gaming sessions. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. This headset is lightweight with its aluminum frame. It features a similar retractable microphone that also features noise isolation. Unlike the featured headset, this one is only wired over a 3.5mm audio cable and the controls are in-line. The padding on the earcups is designed to reduce heat build-up. This is the 3rd generation of Kraken headsets and features 50mm audio drivers. You won’t have the benefit of surround sound or Razer HyperSense with the Kraken headset, however.

Look no further for more Razer deals, you can save Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse at $52. This all-time low price we’ve tracked on Amazon will get you this 74-gram gaming mouse with a 20,000 DPI optical sensor. You can also save on the Razer LE Mandolorian Wireless Xbox/PC Pro Controller and Charging Stand for $140. This is a new all-time low price as well, and you’re looking at 12 hours of battery life paired with “impulse analog triggers.”

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Headset feature:

Razer Hypersense Haptic Feedback for Unparalleled Immersion: Provides industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy coupled with THX 7.1 surround sound

Cross-platform Compatibility: 2.4GHz wireless audio with a range of up to 12 meters smoothly without disconnection via USB transceiver / wired mode via 3.5 mm audio jack – enjoy high quality stereo sound whether you’re playing on PC, consoles or mobile

Retractable Mic with Audio Adjustment: Tune game/chat balance for the perfect mix of game audio and team communication; also includes a volume adjustment wheel and mic mute button directly on the headset

