GraviTrax PRO Vertical Starter Kit reaches new low price of $30, other accessories from $11

Amazon is offering the Ravensburger GraviTrax PRO Vertical Marble Run Starter Set for $29.99 shipped. Normally listed around $60, this 50% discount marks the new low price we’ve seen for this marble toy. This starter kit comes with 153 pieces to build high and fast marble runs in any way you want. Perfect for those STEM children in your life, they get to experiment with gravity, magnetism, and kinetic energy. You can race up to three marbles at one time and build multiple courses to test. To get you started, they include five-track designs. This will allow the user to understand how to build with GraviTrax. Let your children’s imagination run wild with the GraviTrax Pro vertical marble run starter kit. Keep reading to learn more about GraviTrax accessories.

You can expand upon the 153 pieces included in the starter kit mentioned above with the GraviTrax PRO Vertical Expansion Set at $25. Coming with 33 pieces, you can increase the total height of your tracks with towers, walls, and balconies. You can also grab the GraviTrax Trampoline Accessory for $11. Two trampolines and angled height tiles are included with this kit to add additional flair to the marble runs. Finally, you can get the GraviTrax Volcano Accessory for $11. One marble can trigger three other marbles to run down separate tracks, looking like an erupting volcano in the process.

The Segway Ninebot Electric Gokart PRO can be had for $310 off, placing it among some of the best prices we’ve seen. This sale will only last a limited time so be sure to take advantage of it! May the 4th is a ways out but Amazon is offering deals on a lineup of Bitty Boomers speakers for $14 each. These Star Wars-themed speakers come in a variety of designs you can see here. Finally, check out the lineup of April PlayStation Plus free games here.

GraviTrax PRO Vertical Marble Run Kit features:

What You Get: GraviTrax PRO Vertical Starter Set comes with 153 pieces – everything you need to start building faster, higher, more action-packed marble runs.

Build Higher: Use the height tile towers, balconies, walls and high-speed tracks to take your tracks to new heights

Innovative: The GraviTrax interactive track system allows you to design and build your own race tracks and experiment with gravity, magnetism, and kinetics to propel your marbles to the finish

