Save a rare $299 on Klipsch Fives walnut wood powered speakers today at $500 for the pair

Roberts LP (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering a pair of the Klipsch The Fives Powered Speakers in walnut or black for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $799 like they currently fetch at Crutchfield, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at nearly $300 off the going rate. They sell for even more than that directly from Klipsch. These beloved powered speakers require no amp to operate and feature removable magnetic grilles as well as a premium hand-crafted wooden cabinet or matte black painted finish. The 4.5-inch woofer is joined by a 1-inch titanium tweeter alongside metal rotary dials for source selection and volume. HDMI-ARC connectivity is complemented by “state-of-the-art” DSP as well as discrete left and right channels. More details below.

If the high-end and, frankly, gorgeous wooden cabs on The Fives aren’t doing anything for you, checkout the Edifier MR4 Studio Monitor Speakers. They sell for $130 shipped at Amazon and are a solid lower-cost alternative in the powered speakers category.

We are still tracking a solid offer on the Jamo 801 Bookshelf Speakers down at $89, but you’ll also want to check out the latest from M-Audio as well. The brand new content creator BX series studio speakers with Bluetooth start at $129 a pair and you can get a closer look at the feature set in our launch coverage from last week right here.

More on the Klipsch The Fives Powered Speakers:

TRUE ENTERTAINMENT: Easy-to-use, powered, high-def speakers

TRUE HI-FI: Powerful, high-fidelity sound from dedicated right and left speakers

TRUE CONNECTIVITY: These speakers feature a variety of wireless and wired connection options for your movies, music, and television

The Klipsch Heritage Wireless series of powered audio systems blends the classic design legacy of Paul W. Klipsch with the latest tech

