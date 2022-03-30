Take your game to the next level with the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse at $51 (New low)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
New low $52

Amazon is offering the Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse for $51.99 shipped. Down from a $130 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice,” the Viper Ultimate comes in at just 74g while having a solid feature set all around. There’s a 20,000 DPI sensor, Razer optical switches, eight programmable buttons, and even an ambidextrous design. So, if you’re in the market for a premium wireless gaming mouse without dropping over $100, this is a solid choice all around. Keep reading for more.

The Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse is a solid alternative for those on tighter budgets. While it’s not wireless, you’ll find a 25,600 DPI sensor in tow here as well as RGB, 11 programmable buttons, on-board memory, and adjustable weights. Coming in at $40 on Amazon, you’ll save an additional $12 over the lead deal while still giving your desk a nice upgrade.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s massive dual QHD 240Hz 49-inch curved gaming monitor is down to a new all-time low at $599 off on Amazon. It’s essentially two 27-inch 1440p gaming monitors without a bezel in the middle, making for a seamless and unique look at any desk.

Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse features:

  • 25 percentage Quicker Than Competing Wireless Mice: Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom
  • The Lightest, Zero-Compromise Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse at 74g: The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers without the need for drilled holes
  • Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ASUS ROG Chakram and Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless g...
Review: NZXT Function keyboard and Lift mouse are solid...
Save 33% on the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset
Easy breakfasts await with BELLA’s 7-Egg Cooker a...
9to5Toys Daily: March 30, 2022 – Apple MagSafe Leathe...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Car Chargin...
Save up to 20% off Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3/Pro 3 Ultra
Save a rare $299 on Klipsch Fives walnut wood powered s...
Load more...
Show More Comments