Take your game to the next level with the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse at $51 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse for $51.99 shipped. Down from a $130 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice,” the Viper Ultimate comes in at just 74g while having a solid feature set all around. There’s a 20,000 DPI sensor, Razer optical switches, eight programmable buttons, and even an ambidextrous design. So, if you’re in the market for a premium wireless gaming mouse without dropping over $100, this is a solid choice all around. Keep reading for more.

The Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse is a solid alternative for those on tighter budgets. While it’s not wireless, you’ll find a 25,600 DPI sensor in tow here as well as RGB, 11 programmable buttons, on-board memory, and adjustable weights. Coming in at $40 on Amazon, you’ll save an additional $12 over the lead deal while still giving your desk a nice upgrade.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s massive dual QHD 240Hz 49-inch curved gaming monitor is down to a new all-time low at $599 off on Amazon. It’s essentially two 27-inch 1440p gaming monitors without a bezel in the middle, making for a seamless and unique look at any desk.

Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse features:

25 percentage Quicker Than Competing Wireless Mice: Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom

The Lightest, Zero-Compromise Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse at 74g: The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers without the need for drilled holes

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

