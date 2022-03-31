Get ready to play your favorite games this spring with an RTX 3060 desktop at $1,000

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering ABS Master Gaming Desktop with Intel i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $999.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $1,500 for this computer at Newegg and today’s deal matches our previous mention for the best price that we’ve tracked on this desktop. While some graphics cards are starting to become easier to pick up, it’s still might not be easy to get the specific gear that you want at a budget-friendly price. That’s where this PC comes in. It ships with an RTX 3060 graphics card alongside the i5-10400F CPU, which is backed with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. All of this combines to deliver a solid 1080p gaming experience and it should even handle most games at 1440p with ease. I rock an RTX 3060 with the Ryzen 5 5600X and play even newer AAA titles at 1440p ultra, though sometimes I stick to right around 60FPS depending on the game. Either way, the RTX 3060 is a fantastic card for more budget-focused builds and will easily let you play your favorite games on medium to high settings. Keep reading for more.

Do you prefer to game on-the-go? Well, the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop is a solid alternative, even if it doesn’t have the same level of specs that you’ll find above. Coming in at $975, it’s $25 below today’s lead deal while offering a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU alongside the RTX 3050 Ti and a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display. All-in-all, this will let you game on-the-go in a nice and compact package.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget, stepping down to an RTX 3050 in a laptop saves even more. You’ll find the Acer Nitro 5 is on sale for $700 right now in refurbished condition with a 2-year warranty, while it originally fetched $840. It has a 144Hz display and an i5 processor as well, which means you can use it for a variety of tasks outside of gaming too.

ABS Master Gaming PC features:

A gaming and multimedia home PC aimed to dominate 1080p gaming. Ultra-fast storage accelerates your work and play. Its mid-tower case is thermally and aesthetically optimized, sporting meshed front panel and tempered glass side panel to showcase a clean build accented with RGB lighting.

