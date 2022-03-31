Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Chicken Police, Book of Demons, Patterning 2, more

Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Apple’s digital App Stores. Just be sure to check out these $12 Apple Watch bands and the iPad Pro deals we spotted this morning starting from $400 shipped. On the app side of things, our collection is headlined by titles like Chicken Police, Montessori Crosswords for Kids, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, Patterning 2 : Drum Machine, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

***Run Windows on macOS with 1-year of Parallels Desktop Pro for just $32 (Reg. $100), today only

iOS Universal: Timmy Tickle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Not Chess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Montessori Crosswords for Kids: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Patterning for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Affirmations: Positive Thought: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: 1-year of Parallels Desktop Pro: $32 (Reg. $100)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Ezio $30, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $49.50, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Duotone+: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BADLAND: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Skeletal Avenger: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Textilus Pro Word Processor: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Deflection: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: sEGments by Elliott Garage: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: EG Pulse: $10 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Exile Companion (PoE): $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Chicken Police:

Chicken Police is a story·rich and dialogue·heavy game combining elements of the visual novels and classic adventure games. The game has more than 30 characters to talk to, with some having to be seriously interrogated. Collect tons of clues, evidence, and highly sensitive personal information from the shady characters of Clawville to use ruthlessly against them!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!