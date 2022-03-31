Get a workout in at your desk: Cubii’s HealthKit smart seated elliptical now nearly $100 off

Today only, Woot is offering the Cubii Pro Smart Under Desk Elliptical for $249.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $349 or more at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked at up to nearly $100 off the going rate and the best we can find. The black model is currently fetching $369 at Amazon, for comparison’s sake. Just as the name suggests, this is Cubii’s pro smart model of its popular seated, under-desk elliptical machine. Designed to allow folks to get a workout in on the couch or at the desk while getting some work done, this one syncs with the Cubii app and subsequently your Apple HealthKit setup, Android phones, and Fitbit wearables to track your “distance pedaled, calories burnt, and more.” According to the brand, it also features “ultra-smooth gearing and a compact design” you can take with you anywhere. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical Machine. This one delivers a similar setup, albeit in an arguably less elegant and compact form-factor, at just over $122 shipped. But if you have room to spare and don’t want the companion tech features, it is a great way to save some cash.

However, if you are in the market for a particularly intelligent piece of workout companion tech, it doesn’t get much better than Apple Watch. Fortunately, we are tracking some solid price drops on both the stainless steel and aluminum models today from $349 and with up to $80 in savings. Just be sure to scope out these now $12 Watch bands while you’re at it.

Cubii Pro Smart Under Desk Elliptical features:

DESK EXERCISE COMPACT ELLIPTICAL – Designed with ultra-smooth gearing and a compact design, Cubii home ellipticals are ideal for exercising at home or the office without stressing your joints!

SET & TRACK FITNESS GOALS – The Cubii mobile app syncs with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit to track your distance pedaled, calories burnt, and more.

PORTABLE ELLIPTICAL – Workout while you work or rehab while you rest! The Cubii under desk elliptical is perfect for use at your desk, the couch, or even at your dining room table.

MINI EXERCISE BIKE – Move a little more and burn up to 125 calories per hour while you pedal and sit with a good book, watch your favorite show, or work at your desk.

