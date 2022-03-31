DEWALT’s Electric Drill with Pistol Grip sees rare discount down to $100 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Electric Drill with Pistol Grip for $99.99 shipped. Normally listed for $129, this 22% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this drill offered for in over a year. A 10 amp motor powers this drill to get through basically anything. The pistol grip gives you extra support when drilling through tough materials. It can be rotated for more flexibility when reaching those tough spots. Also, it can spin between 0 and 1,200 rpm while producing more than 50% of the power of standard motors of the same size. The 1/2-inch keyed chuck can fit a variety of bits ranging from hole drills to concrete drills. Keep reading for other tool deals.

Dremel tools can do just about anything you would want for home projects and hobby work. Check out this Dremel 200-1/15 Two Speed Rotary Kit for $49. This kit comes with 15 accessories ranging from cutting discs to polishing wheels. You also get a tool sharpener to keep your tool bits in top condition. You can also save on a CARTMAN 148 piece toolset for $30. This kit comes with just about everything you need for general housework and maintenance. With tools ranging from fallen wrenches to pliers, you can do almost everything.

Right now you can save on a Carhartt Tool Roll for less than $19. You can keep all your screwdrivers and other various tools organized within this roll. The DEWALT 8-inch 24-tooth Dado Blade Set can be had for $120. This is the first major price drop we’ve seen in over two years and it gets you blades perfect for woodworking. Using the tools listed above, you can easily install the 3,500-lumen Dusk-to-Dawn LED Security Light for $30. This is a new all-time low for this product means you can light up your yard using just 35W of power.

DEWALT Electric Drill Pistol Grip features:

Patented DEWALT-built motor design generates 50% more power with increased overload protection for added durability of the corded drill

